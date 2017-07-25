Urban Meyer: Greg Schiano turned down two ‘significant’ head coaching offers

Greg Schiano is entering his second year as the defensive coordinator and assistant head coach at Ohio State, but he could have been a head coach in 2017 if he chose to accept some offers that came his way after last season.

On Monday, Ohio State coach Urban Meyer revealed that Schiano turned down two “significant” head coaching offers this offseason. Meyer said he is happy to keep Schiano on his staff as long as possible, but he expressed confidence in the 51-year-old landing another head coaching gig at some point.

“He will be a head coach (again),” Meyer said, per Dan Hope of ElevenWarriors.com. “I’m going to keep him as long as I can. He’s one of the best I’ve ever been around.”

There were some rumblings linking Schiano to a very high-profile job last fall, but it seems doubtful he would have turned that down. Schiano was ultimately a failure at the NFL level, but he earned a head coaching opportunity with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by winning 11 games at Rutgers.

By coaching standards, Schiano is still a fairly young guy. As long as he continues to help Ohio State remain one of the top programs in college football, his opportunity will come.