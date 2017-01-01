Ad Unit
Sunday, January 1, 2017

Report: US Bank Stadium recently failed audit of security and services

January 1, 2017
by Larry Brown

NoDAPL Vikings

The ability of a few protesters to climb up US Bank Stadium and hang a banner from the rafters may not have come as a huge surprise to some.

According to FOX 9 Minneapolis reporter Dawn Mitchell, SMG, a management company which operates US Bank Stadium, failed an audit for their security and services this season.

Two men using ropes and harnesses climbed up a beam inside the stadium and hung a banner protesting US Bank’s investment in the Dakota Access Pipeline. They were said to have climbed over the guard rail to access the ridge.


