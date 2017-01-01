Report: US Bank Stadium recently failed audit of security and services

The ability of a few protesters to climb up US Bank Stadium and hang a banner from the rafters may not have come as a huge surprise to some.

According to FOX 9 Minneapolis reporter Dawn Mitchell, SMG, a management company which operates US Bank Stadium, failed an audit for their security and services this season.

According to my source SMG had earlier FAILED an independent survey this season on how their security and services performed. — Dawn Mitchell (@DawnAtFOX9) January 1, 2017

To be clear it was an independent AUDIT of SMG at US Bank Stadium which failed — Dawn Mitchell (@DawnAtFOX9) January 1, 2017

Two men using ropes and harnesses climbed up a beam inside the stadium and hung a banner protesting US Bank’s investment in the Dakota Access Pipeline. They were said to have climbed over the guard rail to access the ridge.