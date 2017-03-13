Vance Joseph: Broncos have not had any meetings about Tony Romo

The Denver Broncos are serious about treating Tony Romo as a Dallas Cowboys player until he isn’t anymore.

Head coach Vance Joseph said Monday that the team hasn’t even discussed Romo, who remains a Dallas Cowboys player and as far as they’re concerned remains unavailable.

Vance Joseph said there has not been one meeting in the building about Tony Romo. Until something happens with Romo, it really is a nonissue — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 13, 2017

It’s gamesmanship, pure and simple. It’s impossible to believe the organization hasn’t at least privately discussed what they’ll do if Romo is released, but they’re not trading for him, and they continue to say and do things that make that perfectly clear. The Cowboys have been rebuffed in their efforts to deal him, and that’s not about to change, and Denver seems relaxed about the situation no matter what happens.