Vance Joseph: Broncos will have ‘open competition’ at quarterback

Vance Joseph’s first order of business as Denver Broncos head coach will not be to declare a starting quarterback right from the get-go.

At his introductory press conference on Thursday, Joseph said that the team will have an “open competition” at quarterback between 25-year-old Trevor Siemian and 22-year-old Paxton Lynch, per Albert Breer of The MMQB.

Broncos coach Vance Joseph on QBs Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch: "It's gonna be an open competition." — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 12, 2017

Siemian was the Broncos’ quarterback of choice in 2016, starting 14 games and throwing for 3,401 yards with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. But Lynch held his own for the brief stretch that Siemian was injured, appearing in three games (starting two of them) and throwing for 479 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

While Denver’s offensive linemen might say otherwise, Siemian didn’t quite run away with the job last season, so it makes sense for Joseph to see what he’s got rather than declaring his starter under center prematurely.