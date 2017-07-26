Vance Joseph: No timetable on Broncos’ quarterback decision

The Denver Broncos are in no hurry to settle their quarterback battle.

Coach Vance Joseph said Wednesday that the plan is for Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch to split reps with the first team, and there is no timetable for a final decision on who the starter will be.

Vance Joseph won't put timeline on picking QB. Start out with Siemian on first team THU. Lynch on FRI #9sports pic.twitter.com/jZVV8VYhP3 — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) July 26, 2017

It’s only July, so there’s no real rush to make a decision. Denver will have an entire preseason to evaluate their quarterbacks. Siemian is getting the initial reps, but that doesn’t mean anything. He’s probably the favorite, though there have been indications that Lynch is closing the gap on him.