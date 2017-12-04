Report: Vance Joseph already on the hot seat in Denver

First-year Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph is already in hot water.

According to Mike Klis of 9News, Joseph is already considered on the hot seat as the Broncos slumped to 3-9 with their eighth consecutive loss on Sunday. He’s far from the only one — pretty much everyone in the football operations department save for John Elway is said to be under assessment as the season winds down.

There is, however, an awareness that Joseph has not received any favors from his stable of quarterbacks. The team has no plans to make any changes before the end of the season, though at least some personnel changes are expected once it concludes.

The Broncos have shown that they’re willing to make quick changes, having fired first-year offensive coordinator Mike McCoy already. Joseph probably deserves a shot at a second season with a better quarterback, though the signs coming from the defense have been worrisome as well.