Vance Joseph: Paxton Lynch is ‘ready to go’

The Denver Broncos may be on the verge of their third quarterback change of the season.

Coach Vance Joseph said Monday that Paxton Lynch is “ready to go,” and hinted that he may start Sunday against the Oakland Raiders.

QB? "Not sure. Going to discuss (tonight) with Bill.'' Paxton Lynch is "ready to go." Sounds like Paxton. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) November 20, 2017

Lynch sprained his shoulder in preseason, but served as Brock Osweiler’s backup last week and looks ready to go for full duty.

A change would not be a shock. Osweiler hasn’t been any more effective than Trevor Siemian was, the team has been talking about making the move, and a change on the coaching staff could precipitate a fresh start. Denver’s season is quickly slipping away from them — it may be worth seeing what the second-year pro can do at this point.