Vance Joseph considering switch to Paxton Lynch

Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph said after Sunday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals that he is considering a switch at quarterback.

Joseph was asked about the possibility of switching from Brock Osweiler to Paxton Lynch and said, “we’ll see.”

Joseph, on if it's time to go to Paxton Lynch: "We'll see, guys. We're going to watch the tape and see where we're at on offense. Obviously he's healthy now. He's a young player with talent. So we'll see." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 20, 2017

Trevor Siemian was the Broncos’ quarterback for much of the season, but they benched him for Osweiler the past few weeks. Last year’s first-round pick, Lynch, appears to have surpassed Siemian on the depth chart because he was the backup for Sunday’s game while Siemian was inactive.

Osweiler has done very little in his three starts, all of which amounted to losses for the 3-7 Broncos. Denver probably figures that if Lynch is finally recovered from his shoulder injury, it may be time to see what he can do.