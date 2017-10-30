Vance Joseph not committing to Trevor Siemian as starting QB

Trevor Siemian’s stinker on “Monday Night Football” was so bad that Vance Joseph won’t commit to Siemian as the Denver Broncos’ starting quarterback.

Siemian was awful once again for Denver. He went 19 of 36 for 198 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions in a 29-19 loss. Over the team’s last three games — all losses — Siemian has two touchdown passes and six interceptions.

Following the game, Joseph didn’t commit to Siemian as his starter.

Joseph asked if he’ll make QB change: “Not sure. But losing three games in a row and having five turnovers tonight, anything’s possible.” — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 31, 2017

Joseph said he’ll go back and watch the film before deciding on QB situation. (Last week he was adamant on sticking with Siemian.) — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 31, 2017

Siemian acknowledged after the game that he needs to play better, and he said he’s confident he’ll be able to fix his issues. The Broncos may not have the patience to see whether he does.

With Paxton Lynch returning to practice from a shoulder injury and Brock Osweiler also on the depth chart, the Broncos could be tempted to make a QB change.