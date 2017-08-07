Report: Alleged victim signed affidavit absolving Jarvis Landry of physical violence

Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase confirmed on Monday that wide receiver Jarvis Landry is part of an ongoing assault investigation.

Andy Slater of SlaterScoops.com reports that Landry is under investigation for battery after he was involved in an incident with his girlfriend at a Fort Lauderdale apartment earlier this year. The woman has reportedly not been cooperating with authorities, and NFL reporter Benjamin Allbright was told by a source that the alleged victim — presumably the girlfriend — signed an affidavit at the scene absolving Landry of physical violence.

Fort Lauderdale police are pursuing the case and have forwarded it to the Broward County State Attorney’s Office. An attorney for Landry’s girlfriend said the couple has also been involved in a paternity case but noted that the case has been “very civil.”

“The parties are involved in what has been a very civil family court case,” the attorney told Slater. “Beyond that, we have nothing to add.”

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins have known about the situation for months and Landry has been cooperating with authorities.

Landry is entering the final year of his contract in Miami, and he has been fairly open about wanting a new deal. It’s unclear if the investigation has anything to do with him not getting one yet. The 24-year-old also recently missed a scheduled ESPN appearance for a strange reason.