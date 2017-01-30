Victor Cruz: Giants boat party ‘definitely wasn’t worth it’

Hindsight is 20/20, but New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz now knows that the infamous team boat party the Monday before their playoff game was not the greatest of ideas.

Cruz reflected on the Miami party on the “Timeout with Taylor Rooks” podcast, and he conceded that, just a day after closing out the regular season with with a playoff game losing, flying down to Miami to hop on a boat with Trey Songz was fairly ill-advised.

“Looking back on it, it definitely wasn’t worth it,” Cruz said, via Bernie Augustine of the New York Daily News. “At the end of the day, you want to put your mind in a place where you want to succeed at whatever your next task is, especially in a football setting and a football atmosphere.

“You just win a game … granted it’s New Year’s Day and you’re an adult and you pay your own bills and it’s an off-day, so you want to just go out and enjoy yourself. I think the photo is what made it because a picture is worth a thousand words.”

Cruz is the first Giant actually on the boat who acknowledges that it was a bad idea. Odell Beckham conceded that it created a distraction, but wouldn’t go any further than that.