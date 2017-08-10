Victor Cruz salsa dances after catching touchdown with Bears

Victor Cruz has brought back his salsa dance, albeit in a different uniform.

Cruz caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Mitch Trubisky during the Chicago Bears’ preseason game against the Denver Broncos on Thursday night. After scoring, Cruz showed off the salsa dance he made famous during his time with the New York Giants.

Seeing Victor Cruz do the Salsa Dance as a Bear seems wrong pic.twitter.com/V9bfiaifl4 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) August 11, 2017

Cruz is competing with multiple players for a spot on the Bears’ roster. Catching a touchdown on Thursday was a good start, but the score by no means ensures we will see more of Cruz in Chicago come the regular season. He still has a lot of work left to do.