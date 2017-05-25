Victor Cruz will reportedly sign with Bears

Victor Cruz was not lying about having no intentions of retiring, and the former New York Giants wide receiver has found himself a new home.

Kimberly Jones and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network are reporting that Cruz has agreed to sign a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears.

Victor Cruz has a new home. @TeamVic agrees to one-year deal with Bears, sources tell @RapSheet & me. — Kimberly Jones (@KimJonesSports) May 25, 2017

New #Bears WR Victor Cruz has an agreement in principle with CHI. May not actually sign for a few days. But a fresh opportunity for a reboot — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 25, 2017

The timing of the signing is interesting, as one of Chicago’s better receivers was held out of organized team activities this week with an apparent leg injury.

Cruz has battled injuries in recent years, though he appeared in 15 games last season. His production, however, was down quite a bit, as he caught just 39 passes for 586 yards and a touchdown.