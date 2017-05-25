Ad Unit
Victor Cruz will reportedly sign with Bears

May 25, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Victor Cruz was not lying about having no intentions of retiring, and the former New York Giants wide receiver has found himself a new home.

Kimberly Jones and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network are reporting that Cruz has agreed to sign a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears.

The timing of the signing is interesting, as one of Chicago’s better receivers was held out of organized team activities this week with an apparent leg injury.

Cruz has battled injuries in recent years, though he appeared in 15 games last season. His production, however, was down quite a bit, as he caught just 39 passes for 586 yards and a touchdown.


