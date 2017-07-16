Video shows Cody Latimer pepper sprayed in fight outside strip club

Denver Broncos wide receiver Cody Latimer got into a physical altercation outside a strip club back in February, and a new video shows him getting pepper sprayed by a bouncer.

TMZ reports that Latimer was trying to get into Diamonds Cabaret in Ohio with his uncle and a friend, but there was some sort of disagreement. The group apparently asked to speak to a manager, and footage showed Latimer holding his arms out to separate his group from the bouncer. The Bouncer kept hitting Latimer’s hand off his shoulder, and Latimer slapped him in the face. That’s when things got out of hand.

Latimer was pepper sprayed by the bouncer, and the 24-year-old’s uncle appeared to be knocked out. The group left immediately after the fight, and law enforcement sources told TMZ there is no pending investigation into the incident. Latimer told TMZ he was simply trying to defuse the situation and he has moved on to focusing on training camp.

Entering his fourth NFL season, Latimer has primarily played on special teams with the Broncos. The former second-round pick caught just eight passes in 2016.