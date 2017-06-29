Video shows moment Jeff Fisher informed Rams coaches he had been fired

Jeff Fisher was fired by the Los Angeles Rams last season following a blowout loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 14. While he likely saw the move coming, that didn’t make it any easier to tell his staff.

In a preview of an NFL Films documentary called “All or Nothing: A Season with the Los Angeles Rams” that will be available on Amazon Friday, the moment where Fisher broke the news of his dismissal to his assistant coaches is captured. As you might expect, it was very intense.

"Unfortunately, I won't be there this weekend… I was just fired." – Jeff Fisher Stream @allornothingtv: June 30th on @AmazonVideo. pic.twitter.com/nCdHLhngVd — NFL (@NFL) June 29, 2017

Fisher is one of the most mediocre NFL coaches of all time, so it’s easy to mock him for getting himself fired. Like anyone else who doesn’t perform at their job, NFL coaches and assistant coaches should face consequences.

All that said, this clip reminds us that there is still a human element. Even if Fisher embarrassed himself with his lack of knowledge of certain opponents, that doesn’t mean his assistants didn’t respect him. People also tend to forget that an NFL coach being fired doesn’t only mean one person is hitting the unemployment line — assistants often get the boot, too.

You won’t see a more raw moment than that.