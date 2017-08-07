Vikings activate Latavius Murray from PUP list

Latavius Murray will finally have a chance to show the Minnesota Vikings what he can do.

Murray was activated from the PUP list and will finally practice with the team, the Vikings announced on Monday.

.@LataviusM has been activated from the Physically Unable to Perform List and will practice today. : https://t.co/uKSv8kmwls pic.twitter.com/HcUBLCz3pA — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 7, 2017

Murray was signed during an offseason which saw the Vikings let Adrian Peterson go. The team also drafted Dalvin Cook, who is expected to be the team’s lead running back.

Murray, who signed a three-year, $15 million deal with Minnesota, has been recovering from ankle surgery that kept him out of offseason activities and the beginning of training camp. He has some ground to make up in the team’s running back race.