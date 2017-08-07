Ad Unit
Vikings activate Latavius Murray from PUP list

August 7, 2017
by Larry Brown

Latavius Murray

Latavius Murray will finally have a chance to show the Minnesota Vikings what he can do.

Murray was activated from the PUP list and will finally practice with the team, the Vikings announced on Monday.

Murray was signed during an offseason which saw the Vikings let Adrian Peterson go. The team also drafted Dalvin Cook, who is expected to be the team’s lead running back.

Murray, who signed a three-year, $15 million deal with Minnesota, has been recovering from ankle surgery that kept him out of offseason activities and the beginning of training camp. He has some ground to make up in the team’s running back race.

