Vikings announce Case Keenum will remain starting QB

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer announced on Wednesday that he will not be making a change at quarterback ahead of Week 11.

With his team having won five games in a row, Zimmer says Case Keenum will remain the starting QB and Teddy Bridgewater will be his primary backup.

It was reported earlier in the week that the Vikings would stick with Keenum, and the decision was not really a difficult one. Since Sam Bradford went down with a knee injury, Minnesota has done nothing but win. Keenum completed 21-of-29 passes for 304 yards and four touchdowns in a shootout win on the road against Washington Sunday. His passer rating of 92.6 ranks him in the top half of NFL quarterbacks, and the Vikings currently lead the NFC North with a record of 7-2.

We have heard nothing but positive reports about Bridgewater in recent weeks, which leaves the Vikings in a good situation. As long as Keenum continues to put the team in a position to win, the job should be his. But if he starts to struggle, Bridgewater is itching to see his first game action since 2015.