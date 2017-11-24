Vikings confirm Case Keenum will start again in Week 13

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer has left the door open in recent weeks for Teddy Bridgewater to take over the team’s starting quarterback job, but there will be no speculation heading into Week 13.

Zimmer is not ready to commit to Case Keenum for the remainder of the season, but he said Friday that Keenum is going to start against the Atlanta Falcons next weekend.

Case Keenum "will be the starter next week," Mike Zimmer says. #Vikings QB situation still week to week. — Andrew Krammer (@Andrew_Krammer) November 24, 2017

The Vikings still consider Bridgewater their QB of the future, but there’s simply no way they can sit Keenum down with the way the team has played. Minnesota’s win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving was its seventh in a row. With Keenum under center, the Vikings have looked like one of the best — if not the best — teams in the NFC.

Keenum has thrown 14 touchdown passes compared to just five interceptions this season. The belief is that he is on a short leash with Bridgewater healthy and ready to go, though that leash could be a little longer now that the Vikings are on their way to capturing the NFC North crown.