Report: Vikings enter mix for Alshon Jeffery

There were already several teams interested in free agent wide receiver Alshon Jeffery before the official start of free agency on Thursday, and it appears that one more has joined the fold.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Minnesota Vikings are exploring the possibility of signing Jeffery.

Hmmmm: A new team has entered the fold for Alshon Jeffery: The rival #Vikings. Jeffery in talks with #Colts, #Bears and #Eagles — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2017

Jeffery has had discussions with the Chicago Bears about staying put, but the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts are also said to be making a strong push to sign him. At least one other team was interested in Jeffery as of last week, though the interest there may have faded.

While remaining healthy has been a problem for Jeffery in recent years, he is arguably the most talented wide receiver available. He averages 15 yards per reception for his career and has scored 26 touchdowns in 63 games. The former South Carolina star has missed 11 games over the past two seasons, but that likely isn’t going to prevent him from getting top dollar on the open market.