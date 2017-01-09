Vikings fire quarterbacks coach Scott Turner

The Minnesota Vikings have fired quarterbacks coach Scott Turner, Alex Marves of the Sports News reported on Monday night.

Turner is the son of former Vikings offensive coordinator Marv Turner, who unexpectedly resigned in early November following a two-game losing streak in which the Minnesota offense had struggled.

Turned joined the Vikings in 2014 under then first-year head coach Mike Zimmer. He spent most of his time working with first-round pick Teddy Bridgewater, whom the team had drafted 23rd overall.

Bridgewater completed nearly 65% of his passes for 6,150 yards, 28 touchdowns and 21 interceptions over his first two seasons. However, he suffered a gruesom leg injury prior to the start of the 2016 season and was lost for the year.

In Bridgewater’s absence, the Vikings acquired quarterback Sam Bradford from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a first-round pick in 2017 and a fourth-round pick in 2018.

Bradford was arguably Minnesota’s MVP in 2016, but much of his transitional success and offensive comfort came as the result of Pat Shurmur, who will take over as the team’s full-time offensive coordinator in 2017.

Prior to joining the Vikings in 2014, Turner spent one year as the Cleveland Browns wide receivers coach (2013) and two years as an offensive quality control coach for the Carolina Panthers (2011-2012). He also held the positions of offensive assistant and wide receivers coach in three years with the Pittsburgh Panthers (DIV-I)