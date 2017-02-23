Vikings GM won’t commit to Adrian Peterson

Adrian Peterson is under contract with the Minnesota Vikings through the 2017 season, but the team has not yet committed to bringing him back.

Vikings general manager Rick Spielman was noncommittal when asked about Peterson on Thursday.

Rick Spielman said the #Vikings are still deciding what to do with Adrian Peterson, but no matter what, Peterson will "always be a Viking." — Matt Vensel (@mattvensel) February 23, 2017

There’s a good chance Peterson has played his last snap in Minnesota. He is due to count $18 million against the salary cap next season, and that number would somehow need to be slashed significantly for the Vikings to consider keeping A.P. around.

Peterson will turn 32 next month. He missed all but three games in 2016, and he rushed for just 1.9 yards per carry in the limited time he did see the field. While he still believes he is the best running back in football, a divorce may be inevitable. Peterson likely understands that, and tweets like the one he sent last week make it seem like he is already thinking about life elsewhere.