Vikings looking into Michael Floyd alleged alcohol relapse

Michael Floyd reportedly tested positive for alcohol while on house arrest earlier in the week, and the Minnesota Vikings have acknowledged that they are looking into the incident.

TMZ reported on Friday that Floyd’s alcohol monitoring system flagged five events between June 11 and 12, at least three of which were described as “high alcohol tests.” The Vikings, who signed Floyd last month, say they are still gathering information.

In light of the @TMZ_Sports report on new WR Michael Floyd having flagged alcohol tests, #Vikings say they are “still gathering facts.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 16, 2017

Floyd was placed on house arrest as part of his sentencing from his 2016 DUI arrest in Arizona, and one of the terms of his probation stated that he is prohibited from drinking alcohol. The 27-year-old is due back in court later this month, where he will have an opportunity to explain the failed tests.

#Vikings WR Michael Floyd is due back in Scottsdale court on June 26 to explain the flagged test or tests, the court said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 16, 2017

Floyd, who has been a disappointment since the Arizona Cardinals drafted him No. 13 overall in 2012, pleaded guilty to extreme DUI after his blood alcohol level was found to be nearly three times the legal limit. Disturbing footage of his arrest (watch it here) showed just how intoxicated he was when police found him asleep at the wheel.