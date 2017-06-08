Ad Unit
Vikings still giving no timeline for Teddy Bridgewater’s return

June 8, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Teddy Bridgewater has progressed to the point where he is able to throw passes in practice, but it still sounds like the quarterback is a long way away from being ready for game action.

On Thursday, Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman was asked for an update on Bridgewater’s health. He said there is still no timeline for the 24-year-old’s full recovery.

Bridgewater suffered a devastating knee injury in training camp last year. Barring a miracle, he is not going to be ready for Week 1. He may even end up having to begin the season on the physically unable to perform list, which has the potential to create some drama between him and the team.


