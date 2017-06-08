Vikings still giving no timeline for Teddy Bridgewater’s return

Teddy Bridgewater has progressed to the point where he is able to throw passes in practice, but it still sounds like the quarterback is a long way away from being ready for game action.

On Thursday, Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman was asked for an update on Bridgewater’s health. He said there is still no timeline for the 24-year-old’s full recovery.

Spielman on Bridgewater 1 "Everybody asks me the timeline when he’s coming back and it’s an unknown because of the severity of the injury… — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) June 8, 2017

Rick Spielman on Teddy Bridgewater 2: "And there’s no history out there for a quarterback from coming back from this type of injury.'' — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) June 8, 2017

Rick/Teddy 3 “We’re not going to put his health at risk..Want to wait & make sure the doctors clear him before we would..put Teddy out there — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) June 8, 2017

Bridgewater suffered a devastating knee injury in training camp last year. Barring a miracle, he is not going to be ready for Week 1. He may even end up having to begin the season on the physically unable to perform list, which has the potential to create some drama between him and the team.