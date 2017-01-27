Vikings not ruling out Teddy Bridgewater for 2017

The Minnesota Vikings are not ruling out Teddy Bridgewater for 2017 despite a report to the contrary.

Bleacher Report’s Jason Cole reported on Friday that Bridgewater is likely out for the 2017 season and would 19 months to recover from a dislocated knee and torn ACL suffered in training camp in August. That would make March, 2018 as the earliest he could return to action.

Bridgewater’s agent told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that he would not overreact to the report that has “no credibility.”

And according to ESPN’s Ben Goessling, the Vikings, when posed with the report, would not rule out Bridgewater for 2017. Instead they referred back to head coach Mike Zimmer’s comments from earlier this month when he said the team was unsure how long the quarterback would be out. The reason for the uncertainty is because the dislocated knee on top of the torn ACL creates an extra variable and complicates matters.

Bridgewater, 24, ended up missing the entire 2016 season, which would have been his third in the league. He has 28 touchdown passes, 6,150 passing yards and an 87 passer rating in his career.