Vikings sign Latavius Murray

Minnesota marked the final stop on Latavius Murray’s free agency tour, because the Vikings didn’t let him leave without signing a contract.

The Vikings announced the news on Twitter after midnight local time.

The Vikings were in desperate need of running back depth. They declined an option on Adrian Peterson, making both him and Matt Asiata free agents.

Murray was one of the top backs on the market, along with Eddie Lacy, Jamaal Charles, and a few others.

Murray, 27, had a breakout season in 2015 when he rushed for 1,066 yards and six touchdowns for the Raiders, making the Pro Bowl. The 2013 6th-round pick out of UCF scored 12 touchdowns last season for the Raiders.