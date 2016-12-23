Ad Unit
Saturday, December 24, 2016

Vikings team plane slides off runway, gets stuck

December 23, 2016
by Gordon Dixon

Weather conditions contributed to a less than pleasant experience for those on the Minnesota Vikings’ team plane on Friday.

The Vikings were on their way to Green Bay ahead of Saturday’s game against the Packers when they encountered an unfortunate incident after landing at Appleton International Airport. On Friday evening, a post appeared on the Vikings’ Twitter account saying their plane slid off the runway after taxiing and became stuck.

The plane has reportedly been stuck for over two hours and Vikings cornerback Anthony Harris said one of the plane’s tires sank into the grass.

Safety Jayron Kearse shared a video of what the scene is like on the plane.

Thankfully, it appears everyone on board is safe. Hopefully, the team, staff, and crew are able to deplane soon.


