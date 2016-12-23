Vikings team plane slides off runway, gets stuck

Weather conditions contributed to a less than pleasant experience for those on the Minnesota Vikings’ team plane on Friday.

The Vikings were on their way to Green Bay ahead of Saturday’s game against the Packers when they encountered an unfortunate incident after landing at Appleton International Airport. On Friday evening, a post appeared on the Vikings’ Twitter account saying their plane slid off the runway after taxiing and became stuck.

While taxiing after a safe landing, the team plane slid off the runway and became stuck. We are waiting patiently to exit the plane. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 24, 2016

The plane has reportedly been stuck for over two hours and Vikings cornerback Anthony Harris said one of the plane’s tires sank into the grass.

Source says the Vikings' plane has been stuck for 2 1/2 hours. Hearing everyone is OK, but getting off the plane might take some work. — Ben Goessling (@GoesslingESPN) December 24, 2016

#Vikings DB Anthony Harris says team plane slid off Appleton runway, went into grass, tire sank into grass. Team currently stuck on plane. — Chris Long (@ChrisLongKSTP) December 24, 2016

Safety Jayron Kearse shared a video of what the scene is like on the plane.

The @Vikings plane is stuck on the runway and safety @JayronKearse8 is using this time to do some team bonding. #MINvsGB #SKOL pic.twitter.com/03NDJtsZj7 — FOX Sports: PROcast (@PROcast) December 24, 2016

Thankfully, it appears everyone on board is safe. Hopefully, the team, staff, and crew are able to deplane soon.