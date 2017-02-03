Vikings co-owner: We will do ‘tough analysis’ on Adrian Peterson

The future of Adrian Peterson will be one of the most interesting stories of the offseason.

Peterson is due to make nearly $18 million next season. The Minnesota Vikings are highly unlikely to pay him that type of money and could try to renegotiate his deal, or they could let him walk in free agency.

Either way, Vikings co-owner Mark Wilf says the team will have to do a “tough analysis” of the situation.

“Adrian is such an important part of our organization, and he’s a great player and still a great player, so we’ll see how the business stuff works out,” Wilf said via the St. Paul Pioneer Press’ Chris Tomasson. “But he’s going to have a purple jacket, a gold (hall of fame) jacket (whenever he retires) and all the accolades he deserves. He’s one of the greatest Vikings of all time and certainly one of the greatest players of all time. It’s a tough analysis we’re going to have to go through here.”

Peterson turns 32 in March and rushed for just 72 yards on 37 carries over three games last season. He missed the majority of the season after tearing the meniscus in his knee in Week 2. Though he returned in December, he only saw limited action before knee and groin injuries forced him to miss the final two games of the season.

It may look like Peterson may be done, but he did rush for 1,485 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2015, which should be enough to convince another team to sign him.