Report: Vikings were ‘very tempted’ to start Teddy Bridgewater

The Minnesota Vikings have decided to make the obvious choice by sticking with Case Keenum for Week 11, but it sounds like the quarterback could be on a very short leash going forward.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reports that the Vikings were “very tempted” to turn the starting job over to Teddy Bridgewater.

Vikings were very tempted to turn to Bridgewater bc they view him as their franchise but are sticking w Keenum again — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) November 15, 2017

The Vikings have won five straight games, so they really have no choice but to keep going with what works. However, Glazer’s report is not insignificant in that it likely confirms Bridgewater will take over for Keenum at the first sign of trouble.

Keenum has played well since taking over for an injured Sam Bradford, and he completed 21-of-29 passes for 304 yards and four touchdowns in a shootout win over Washington on Sunday. He has put the Vikings in positions to win, which is part of the reason they are 7-2 and on their way to winning the NFC North.

All that said, we have heard nothing but positive reports about Bridgewater’s health. Mike Zimmer and the Vikings probably view Keenum as a backup, but they aren’t going to mess with a winning formula. If that formula shows any signs of becoming a losing one, Bridgewater is going to get his shot.