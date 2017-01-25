Vince carter turns back clock with 360 layup (Video)

Vince Carter jumped in a time machine and went back about 15 years on Wednesday.

Carter is comfortably in the discussion of most athletically gifted players to ever play in the NBA. Early in his career, he captivated fans around the world with his aerial feats. Included in that is his legendary performance during the 2000 slam dunk contest. And, who could forget his dunk over Frédéric Weis during the 2000 Olympics.

These days, Carter is pushing 40 years old (he turns 40 tomorrow) so we don’t get those “wow” moments nearly as often. However, he provided one against the Raptors. Carter went baseline around Terrence Ross and converted a 360 layup, evading Lucas Nogueira in the process. Here are a couple of videos.

Carter can still summon his powers every so often and it will never get old to see when he does.