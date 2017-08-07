Vince Wilfork announces retirement in hilarious fashion

Vince Wilfork said a few months back that he was unsure if he wanted to play in the NFL in 2017, but he has officially made up his mind. And the way he announced his decision could not have been more perfect.

Wilfork, an avid fan of smokers and all things grill-related, has partnered with Kingsford for an endorsement deal. The charcoal and grilling company helped the defensive tackle make a hilarious farewell video.

“No more cleats. I’m onto smoked meats, baby!”

That couldn’t have been more appropriate. Remember, this is the same Vince Wilfork who showed up to training camp with the Texans two years ago wearing nothing but overalls. He’s also been known to share videos on social media that show him dancing while smoking meats. The guy is going to live it up in retirement, and he deserves every second after winning multiple Super Bowls in what could be a Hall of Fame career.