Vince Wilfork caught a massive fish

If Vince Wilfork does end up deciding to retire from football, the five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle has found himself another hobby he appears to be quite good at — reeling in trophy fish.

On Tuesday, Wilfork shared a photo on Twitter of himself posing with a massive fish.

Hmmmmmm…… and y'all thought I was just a pro football player pic.twitter.com/yB6BznytrS — Vince Wilfork (@wilfork75) July 12, 2017

For reference purposes, keep in mind that Wilfork’s playing weight is about 325 pounds. That is one mammoth fish.

While Wilfork’s catch wasn’t quite as big as the one Mike Trout and his group reeled in a few years back, it looks like Vince had less help. To those who have watched him play for the last decade-plus, that makes a lot of sense.