Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Vince Wilfork son D’Aundre arrested for possession of codeine

December 27, 2016
by Steve DelVecchio

D’Aundre Holmes-Wilfork, the 19-year-old son of Houston Texans defensive tackle Vince Wilfork, was reportedly arrested earlier this month and charged with drug possession.

According to TMZ, D’Aundre was pulled over for a routine traffic stop in Friendswood, Texas, on Dec. 21. Police allegedly found 381 grams of codeine in his vehicle and charged him with felony drug possession. Holmes-Wilfork could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $10,000, though it is unlikely he will get the max punishment.

Holmes-Wilfork is a walk-on safety at the University of Houston. It’s unclear if the arrest will affect his status with the team.

Codeine is a drug found in powerful cough syrup that is often used recreationally by mixing it with Sprite and making a concoction referred to as “purple drank.” If you remember, codeine is the drug that is said to have contributed to the downfall of this NFL linebacker’s career.


