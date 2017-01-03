Vince Wilfork thinking about retiring after season

Vince Wilfork is hoping he has four more games left in his NFL career, but the star defensive tackle may be calling it quits after that.

Wilfork, whose Houston Texans are preparing to host the Oakland Raiders in the opening round of the playoffs, said Tuesday that he has thought about retiring after the postseason.

“It’s something I’ve been thinking about,” Wilfork said, according to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. “It is a possibility. I’ve been playing for a while. I love this game. One of the hardest pills to swallow is when you leave something you love. I still love the game. My body feels good, but do I want to continue?”

Wilfork is set to become a free agent this offseason, and the 35-year-old’s best football is obviously behind him. Like many other players his age and even younger, Wilfork said it is the mental aspect of the game that is taking its toll.

“It’s going to be tough. I’m not walking out banged up or with nothing left in the tank,” he explained. “For me, it’s more mental than anything. When the season’s over, I’m going to really take a look at what I want to do, if I want to continue or not.”

Plenty of teams would be willing to sign Wilfork to a short-term deal, as he has been durable in recent years and is an asset on the interior defensive line. Plus, how many 325-pound guys are there that can compete in a field goal kicking competition with a pro soccer player?

Wilfork won two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and has been named a Pro Bowler five times. If he decides he has had enough, he’ll make a decent case for the Hall of Fame.