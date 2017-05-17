Vince Wilfork still undecided on playing in 2017

Vince Wilfork has already had an incredible 13-year NFL career, but the veteran defensive tackle is still contemplating whether he wants to add a 14th season to his resume.

Wilfork, 35, told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Wednesday that he has not ruled out playing in 2017.

.@wilfork75 on retirement: Right now I am not retired. I'm not saying I'm retired. It's something I want to make sure I'm 100% certain about — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) May 17, 2017

Wilfork played the past two seasons for the Houston Texans after spending the previous 11 with the New England Patriots. He recorded 21 tackles last season and 22 the year before. He still has value as a space-filler on the interior defensive line, and he could likely find a team to sign him if he chooses to play.