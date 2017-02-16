Vince Young 2016 DWI arrest video emerges

Vince Young is back in the news this week, and it’s not all for good things.

The former Texas Longhorns star signed with an agent this week in hopes of continuing his professional football career. But the same day that his agent announced they are talking with a CFL team, TMZ Sports dropped a video of VY’s 2016 DWI arrest.

In the video, Young appears to be polite and cooperative at first, but then he begins to resist the officer’s attempts to test whether he was drunk.

At one point, Young said he didn’t want to “play them games.”

The former NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year was sentenced to 18 months probation despite having a BAC three times the legal limit.