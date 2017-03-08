Report: Vince Young finalizing deal with CFL team

Vince Young’s comeback is taking a step forward.

TMZ Sports reported Wednesday that Young is finalizing a contract with the CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders, with a signature being the only thing missing.

The 33-year-old quarterback hasn’t played in the NFL since 2011, but may be hoping a successful CFL stint could put him back on the NFL’s radar.

Young made clear that he was trying to make a return to football, but the NFL understandably did not come calling this time around. In fact, his comeback attempt was derided by many, and it wasn’t just fans, either. It will be interesting to see how he gets on in the CFL. If he does well, maybe we’ll see him in the NFL again. Stranger things have happened.