Vince Young signs with agent, still interested in playing football

Vince Young has signed with an agent as he still has an interest in continuing his playing career.

Superagent Leigh Steinberg tweeted on Wednesday afternoon that he has signed VY as a new client:

It’s unclear in what league(s) Young could play, but an NFL comeback seems highly unlikely.

Young is 33 and has not thrown a pass in the NFL since 2011. He was signed by teams for training camp in 2012, 2013 and 2014 but was quickly released and has not had NFL interest since. He did work out at the veteran NFL Combine two years ago, but nothing materialized from that.

Young was a star in college at Texas as he led the Longhorns to a national championship and finished second in Heisman Trophy voting in his junior season. He won AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award with the Titans in 2006 and made two Pro Bowls before his NFL career quickly went south.

He now works as an ambassador for Texas athletics and has a steakhouse named after him in Austin. Young had serious financial problems that led him to filing for bankruptcy in 2014. Back in 2012, a story came out that explained his absurd spending habits that in part led to the money problems.