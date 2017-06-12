Vince Young tears hamstring during training camp with CFL team

Vince Young will be forced to wait to get the next chapter of his football career started as he is facing an extended absence due to injury.

Earlier this month, Young hurt himself during a practice session with his new team, the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League. On Monday, the team announced Young suffered a torn hamstring and could be out of action for four to six weeks.

“It’s disappointing that we didn’t get to see him in the pre-season,” general manager Chris Jones said, via the club’s official site. “It’s an easier time to be able to evaluate someone in a real game situation.”

“He’s a proud guy and he’s going to meet it head-on,” Jones continued. “He’s in the training room and he’s doing everything that our trainers ask him to do to try to get well and try to compete.”

Young last played meaningful football with the Eagles in 2011 after spending the first five seasons of the NFL career with the Titans. He has also had brief stints with the Bills, Packers, and Browns.

The news comes as a big blow to Young, who was excited about the opportunity to once again play the game he loves. A hype video was even released ahead of his debut.

Because of his status as a rookie in the CFL, Young can be released without an obligation by the Roughriders, should they choose to go that route. For a guy who seemed genuinely happy to have received another shot at football, lets hope that doesn’t happen.