Vince Young trolled by EA Sports over comeback attempt

Vince Young became the latest to be the subject of a joke by video game manufacturer EA Sports.

On Wednesday, we found out former No. 3 overall pick Vince Young has signed with agent Leigh Steinberg and will attempt to rekindle is career. The following day, Steinberg tweeted there has been interest in his client from a team in the Canadian Football League.

Interest is one thing, but seeing Young on a football field is obviously something completely different. EA Sports joked if Young wants to play football again they would send him a copy of the popular game Madden NFL 17.

We'll send him a copy of #Madden17. https://t.co/5glatL2aCa — EA SPORTS Madden NFL (@EAMaddenNFL) February 16, 2017

Ouch.

Young last played in 2011 as a member of the Eagles and is now 33-years-old. With those two things working against him, Young will likely not have many suitors. However, that won’t (and shouldn’t) deter Young from seeing if anyone will give him a chance.

Young spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Titans. While with them, he was named to two Pro Bowl teams, won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award, and was also named NFL Comeback Player of the Year. Prior to turning pro, Young put together one of the greatest individual seasons in college football history on the way to leading the Texas Longhorns to the national championship.