Saturday, June 17, 2017

Vince Young waived by CFL team after tearing hamstring

June 17, 2017
by Larry Brown

Vince Young

Vince Young’s CFL comeback was short-lived.

The former Heisman Trophy winner has been waived by the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League. Young’s agent Leigh Steinberg announced the news on Twitter Saturday.

News came out early in the week that Young had torn his hamstring and was expected to miss 4-6 weeks. It was always a long shot that at 34, Young would have any chance of reviving a football career that seemed to have ended years ago. Young last threw a pass in an NFL game in 2011 and announced his retirement in 2014.


