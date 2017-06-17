Vince Young waived by CFL team after tearing hamstring

Vince Young’s CFL comeback was short-lived.

The former Heisman Trophy winner has been waived by the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League. Young’s agent Leigh Steinberg announced the news on Twitter Saturday.

#VinceYoung @VinceYoung10 suffered a torn hamstring in training camp which will take time to heal and he has been waived by @sskroughriders — Leigh Steinberg (@leighsteinberg) June 17, 2017

News came out early in the week that Young had torn his hamstring and was expected to miss 4-6 weeks. It was always a long shot that at 34, Young would have any chance of reviving a football career that seemed to have ended years ago. Young last threw a pass in an NFL game in 2011 and announced his retirement in 2014.