Von Miller thinks a 30-sack season is ‘doable’

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller makes no promises, but he thinks that an unprecedented 30-sack season could be done.

Miller said Wednesday that he believes it would be possible for a pass-rusher to reach the 30 sack plateau, which would shatter Michael Strahan’s single-season record of 22.5.

“I think it is doable,” Miller said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN. “You’ve got to come out, you’ve got to get 10 in that first month. You’ve got to get 10 in that first month, which is doable. You get two and a half, two and a half the next game and two and a half the next game after that. Then you might miss one game, and then you get two and a half, then you’ve got 10 in five games right there. Then if you go three, two, three, it’s definitely doable.”

The topic came up after Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr divulged that his teammate Khalil Mack — a division rival of Miller and the Broncos — had set 30 sacks as his target for the season.

“That’s the number I shoot for, but I didn’t want him to tell everybody else,” Mack said Saturday. “But at the same time, DC, he knows how hard we work, what kind of work we put in, and he knows what I want. But at the same time, realistically, we just want to get the record, at least.”

Maybe Miller needs another run at Dancing With The Stars to make it happen. However you look at it, 30 sacks in one season would require some amazing talent and probably a whole lot of luck to go along with it.