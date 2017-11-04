Vontaze Burfict has harsh assessment of Blake Bortles

The Cincinnati Bengals defense does not appear to have much respect for Blake Bortles.

Linebacker Vontaze Burfict made Cincinnati’s gameplan for their matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars clear — try to bottle up running back Leonard Fournette and challenge Bortles to beat them in the air.

“We’re not going to let the run game beat us,” Burfict said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of Cincinnati.com. “We’re going to at least let Blake throw the ball. … I think the film tells for itself that obviously Fournette can beat you and I’m not sure Blake can beat us. We want to put it in his hands and have him beat us, if he can.”

To be fair, this is pretty much everyone’s strategy, not just Cincinnati’s. Bortles was benched in preseason and remains mistake-prone, while Fournette is one of the NFL’s best young running backs. It’s only common sense.