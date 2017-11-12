Vontaze Burfict ejected after making contact with official, taunts fans

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict is known for taking cheap shots at opposing players, but it was a physical interaction with an official that will likely result in his latest fine and/or suspension.

In the first half of his team’s game against the Tennessee Titans, Burfict was ejected for making contact with an official following a flag he did not agree with. Here’s the play he was flagged on initially:

This is the first unsportsmanlike conduct/unnecessary roughness penalty on Vontaze Burfict. pic.twitter.com/8Do8I083f2 — Josh Kirkendall (@Josh_Kirkendall) November 12, 2017

That didn’t seem like much, so you can understand why he was upset. However, you can also see why Burfict never gets the benefit of the doubt considering his lengthy history of committing dirty plays and racking up personal fouls. By bumping an official, Burfict picked up his second personal foul of the game, which results in an automatic ejection.

Not surprisingly, Burfict was unapologetic as he headed to the locker room after being tossed. He taunted Titans fans on his way off the field:

It would be a shock if Burfict is not suspended. He has already been fined once in recent weeks for being up to his old tricks, and the NFL is unlikely to show him any mercy.