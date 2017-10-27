Vontaze Burfict fined for kicking Roosevelt Nix

Vontaze Burfict was fined as expected for kicking at the facemask of Roosevelt Nix during last weekend’s Pittsburgh Steelers-Cincinnati Bengals game.

Burfict was caught doing the kick a few plays into the game and was fined just over $12,000 by the league.

Two plays in and Vontaze Burfict kicks Rosie Nix after a play. Then points at Nix for some reason. #Steelers #Bengals pic.twitter.com/lioNLDDMvX — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) October 22, 2017

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, Burfict has now been fined by the league in eight instances and suspended twice. Three of the instances involved the Steelers. The Enquirer believes his total lost wages for the fines and suspensions are in the $2.65 million range.

Burfict’s kick led to great scrutiny after the game. Steelers running Le’Veon Bell said Burfict “gotta go” for the dirty hit.