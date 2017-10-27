pixel 1
Friday, October 27, 2017

Vontaze Burfict fined for kicking Roosevelt Nix

October 27, 2017
by Larry Brown

Vontaze Burfict was fined as expected for kicking at the facemask of Roosevelt Nix during last weekend’s Pittsburgh Steelers-Cincinnati Bengals game.

Burfict was caught doing the kick a few plays into the game and was fined just over $12,000 by the league.

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, Burfict has now been fined by the league in eight instances and suspended twice. Three of the instances involved the Steelers. The Enquirer believes his total lost wages for the fines and suspensions are in the $2.65 million range.

Burfict’s kick led to great scrutiny after the game. Steelers running Le’Veon Bell said Burfict “gotta go” for the dirty hit.

