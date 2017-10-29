Vontaze Burfict backs Joe Mixon against Le’Veon Bell criticism

Vontaze Burfict backed his teammate Joe Mixon after finding out about Le’Veon Bell’s criticism of the Bengals running back.

Burfict was informed after the Bengals’ win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday about Bell jabbing Mixon for ripping off his style. Here’s how the Cincinnati Bengals linebacker responded after the game.

“Le’Veon is not as good as Le’Veon thinks he is,” Burfict said, via Cincinnati.com. “So for him to go rattin’ on Twitter to talk about my teammate, it’s a little bit beyond me. Joe is way better than him. I mean, I play Joe every day in practice and he just has better qualities.

“Joe is better than him. Put it like that.”

Part of Burfict’s comments probably derive from his desire to support his teammate, Mixon. Another part is that he dislikes all things Steelers, especially after Bell threw a jab his way last weekend.