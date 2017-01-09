Vontaze Burfict seemingly has some laughs over Joey Porter arrest

Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter was arrested for allegedly getting into an altercation with a police officer outside a bar Sunday night, and it appears Vontaze Burfict had a nice chuckle at Porter’s expense.

Shortly after word surfaced that Porter was taken into custody, Burfict tweeted the following:

The timing wasn’t a coincidence. Burfict, a member of the division rival Cincinnati Bengals and known agitator, loves taking shots at the Steelers. Unlike the shots he has delivered on the field in games against Pittsburgh, at least this one was harmless.

Porter, 39, played with the Steelers from 1999-2006 and has been on the team’s coaching staff since 2014. The organization has not yet said if he will face disciplinary action heading into next weekend’s divisional playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs.