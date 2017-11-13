pixel 1
Monday, November 13, 2017

Report: Vontaze Burfict will not be suspended for making contact with official

November 13, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Vontaze Burfict

Vontaze Burfict was ejected from Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans after he picked up two personal fouls, but the Cincinnati Bengals linebacker is not expected to face a suspension.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that Burfict could be fined, however.

Burfict was initially flagged for a late hit on DeMarco Murray, and you can understand why he was upset. The contact seemed incidental and was by no means excessive.

Two plays later, Burfict was flagged again for pushing an official’s arm. That did not seem egregious, either.

Burfict certainly wasn’t apologetic, as he taunted Titans fans on his way out of the stadium.

Given his reputation and the fact that he has already been fined once this season for a cheap shot, many — us included — believed Burfict would undoubtedly be suspended for his latest personal foul penalties. However, his ejection on Sunday seemed to be more about his reputation than anything else.

