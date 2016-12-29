Wade Phillips awkwardly compliments DeMarcus Ware

Wade Phillips certainly has a way with words.

DeMarcus Ware was placed on injured reserved by the Broncos because of a ruptured disc in his back that will require surgery. Bad back or not, Phillips is apparently fond of Ware’s body, very fond.

The Broncos defensive coordinator thinks that despite the injury and Ware being 34 years old, the linebacker wants to continue playing. He also tossed an awkward compliment Ware’s way.

#Broncos @sonofbum said believes @DeMarcusWare wants to keep playing. "I wish I had his body… So does my wife." @DenverChannel — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) December 29, 2016

Well, alright then.

Ware also dealt with back pain last season. In 10 games this season, he recorded 4.5 sacks and now has 138.5 for his career. While there has been speculation this will be Ware’s last year, he reiterated there is still gas left in the tank.

‪Pedal is always to the metal and fuel is still in the tank. #VroomVroom ‬ A photo posted by Demarcus Ware (@demarcusware) on Dec 28, 2016 at 2:33pm PST

H/T For The Win