Wade Phillips has highest compliment for Aaron Donald

Wade Phillips had the ultimate compliment for Aaron Donald on Thursday.

Donald has widely been regarded as one of the best defensive players in the NFL for the past few years. And while Phillips knew Donald was good, he didn’t understand just how good Donald is until he got to coach him this season.

ESPN Los Angeles Rams reporter Alden Gonzalez says Phillips was asked which player has surprised him the most this season. The Rams defensive coordinator said Donald and gave a great explanation.

Wade Phillips was asked which player has surprised him the most this season. His answer: "Aaron Donald. Because he's better than everybody, and I didn't know he was better than everybody. I thought he was good, but I didn't know he was better than everybody." — Alden Gonzalez (@Alden_Gonzalez) December 1, 2017

Despite holding out during training camp and joining the Rams after the start of the season, Donald has six sacks and three forced fumbles this year. He’s been a Pro Football Focus first-team All-Pro player every season in the league.