Could Wade Phillips end up as Raiders’ defensive coordinator?

Wade Phillips is regarded as one of the best defensive coordinators in the NFL, and with his contract with the Denver Broncos set to expire, he’s likely to draw a lot of interest.

USA Today’s Tom Pelissero believes the Oakland Raiders could be a team to watch with Phillips possibly on the move.

Don't overlook #Raiders as possible landing spot for Wade Phillips, whose #Broncos contract is expiring. Productivity hasn't matched talent. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 7, 2017

Despite a defense anchored by Khalil Mack, Oakland gave up 6,001 total yards in 2016, the seventh worst tally in the NFL. Phillips, on the other hand, coached a Broncos unit that allowed the fourth fewest yards and was key in winning a Super Bowl a year ago. Talent is part of it, but Phillips’s resume speaks for itself. He’s been linked to other jobs too, but Denver may want to retain him depending on who they hire as head coach.